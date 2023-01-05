He does not get promoted and takes his revenge by hiding cocaine in his superior’s car: a former policeman sentenced to 8 years

Salvatore Furci, former commander of the local police of Trezzano sul Naviglio (Milan) was sentenced to 8 years in prison for “a series of illegal conduct supported only by a pure vengeful spirit, a direct expression of his consistent criminal caliber”.

This is the motivation of the sentence issued by the judges of the court of Milan. The magistrates also condemn Furci for never having shown “any sign of repentance or review of his actions”. But let’s take a step back.

According to the reconstruction of the facts of MilanToday, Furci had decided to ruin the career of his superior, who had denied him the coveted promotion. The facts date back to January 2020.

The former commander, in revenge, hid five doses of cocaine under the seats of the car of his superior, Lia Vismara. The judges called it “a criminal vendetta”. Furci also acted with the help of an accomplice, sentenced to 3 years and 4 months with abbreviated procedure.

In addition to the 8 years of imprisonment in prison, Furci is obliged to compensate Vismara with an amount equal to 100 thousand euros. The former commander was also definitively banned from public office.