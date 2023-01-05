The President of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, informed this Thursday about the allegations made to the Council of State against the Plan del Tajo. Specifically, it requested an unfavorable report on the Draft Royal Decree approving the revision of the hydrological plans (especially that of the Tagus river basin district), “because it contains formal defects in its processing and is incompatible with the execution of the Segura Hydrological Plan». This is reflected in the document of allegations presented to the High Advisory Body, within the hearing process granted to the Community.

“We have sent a document with a legal, technical and scientific basis, which reveals the invalidity of the hydrological planning of the central government,” explained López Miras. After thanking the “good disposition” of the Council of State and the “quick” response to the regional government’s request for a hearing, the president pointed out that “we want our allegations to be considered in the report that this body is going to make.”

Regarding the specific arguments to allege formal defects in the processing and incompatibility with the execution of the Segura Hydrological Plan, the regional head of government explained that “first, we denounce the intention to modify by Royal Decree aspects included in a law, the Water Law, something that is not possible, since the law is a higher standard”. To this, he criticized, “an unusual circumstance is added, and that is that the document that the Council of State is going to assess is not the same as the one debated and approved by the National Water Council.”

«In other words: they have changed the text so that the cut of 50% of the Transfer is not linked in any way to the ecological evolution of the Tagus, just as they tried to sell us at first, and now that cut occurs just because, automatically. Because the Government says so, period,” López Miras added.

For the head of the regional Executive, the central government has made this change “with total opacity”, and intends to approve the Tagus and Segura Plans “without any coordination, applying a cut not previously contemplated and without measures that compensate it.” In addition, he added, there have been “numerous deficiencies in the processing and lack of transparency”, as well as “legal uncertainty in the document prepared by the Government of Spain.”

“We are facing an unusual situation and one more demonstration that the Government of Pedro Sánchez wants to close the Tajo-Segura transfer yes or yes, with or without favorable technical reports,” denounced López Miras. In order to achieve this purpose “they will try to do everything possible, but the regional government will do everything possible to avoid it,” he warned.

Miras: “I will be at the Madrid concentration”



The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, stressed after presenting the keys to the report with the allegations against the Tagus Basin Plan, who will participate in the protest called by the irrigators for next Wednesday, the 11th, in Madrid, as a representative of a million and a half Murcians. “I was already defending the interests of farmers and irrigators as president of the Region in 2017, with my party (PP) in the Government of Spain,” he recalled, something that, he added, few political leaders could say.

Miras, who “would like” to have “an ally” in his Valencian counterpart, Ximo Puig, in the fight against the cut in transferable water to the Levant, made it clear that he will exhaust all political and legal tools to stop the intentions of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. “We will go all the way” if the Council of Ministers approves the Tagus Basin Plan that includes the increase in ecological flows for that river. “Everything must be tried, from the governments of Murcia and Valencia, civil society…. We cannot give up” so that the Council of Ministers does not go ahead, he insisted.

López Miras called on the PSOE to “ask for respect” from the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, after his statements to LA VERDAD in which he “disparages the Region of Murcia, as he always does when he grants an interview or makes statements.” . And he warned that Morán “has already hinted” that the Ministry for Ecological Transition has plans to change the rules for the exploitation of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and continue cutting shipments to Segura.