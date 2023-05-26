“My name is Marta and I would like to tell you something that is making me feel bad. On Wednesday I graduate in biology, but my father won’t be at the ceremony because he told me he found tickets for the Europa League final between Rome and Sevilla in Budapest. For a 60-year-old man his daughter’s graduation comes after him his football team ”. During the “I Lunatici” program on Rai Radio 2 hosted by Roberto Arduini and Andrea Di Ciancio, a girl told her story, which closely affects all Roma players, one week before one of the most important matches in the recent Giallorossi history .

His story has sparked a debate among the listeners, between those who say “but how can you put a football game in front of such an important goal for a child” and those who suggest: “In the end, choosing such a thing is not for strength synonymous with malice and selfishness, if that gentleman is a true fan he must be understood, even mothers and fathers must do things for them and not always and only for their children”.

Among the solutions to meet the needs of both is the idea of ​​postponing the discussion of the thesis. Many said that if they had been in the same situation they would have done the same. Daniele De Rossi, former captain of Roma, was faced with a similar scenario, and made his decision: “Roma through Vito Scala kindly invited me and with great regret I had to refuse, but when a piece of your heart graduates you can’t miss it, there’s no ending that holds. Be good, please.”