Real Madrid plays this Saturday in Seville against one of the fittest teams in this last stretch of the League. Those from Mendilibar have gone from fighting for relegation to being able to enter the European zone in the middle of the season and it is just the rival that does not need a Real Madrid that no longer has anything to play for other than second place with Atlético de Madrid. This is the possible Real Madrid line-up for Saturday’s game:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years. His imposing stature, his agility and his excellent reflexes allow him to be a guarantee under all three suits. Courtois is a leader in Real Madrid’s goal and his presence provides defensive security to the team.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Spanish right-back is a versatile and high-level player. Carvajal stands out for his tireless physical display, his ability to support in attack and his defensive solidity. It hasn’t been his best season, but he always gives his best level at the end of the season and this year is no exception.
DFC: ÉDER MILITAO – The Brazilian defender has shown a high level in his season with Real Madrid. Militao is a fast center back, forceful in the air and with good anticipation. His aggressiveness and determination make him a key player in the Madrid defense, capable of neutralizing rival attacks.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender has great physical strength, good positioning and an excellent passing game. His experience in European competitions and his ability to lead the defense make him an indispensable player in the lineup. He gave a great performance in the first leg of the Champions League in the defense that he played against Haaland and has shown why he came to the team.
LI: DAVID ALABA – The versatile Austrian defender is capable of playing both as a centre-back and at left-back. He stands out for his refined technique, his ability to play from behind and his ability to project himself into attack.
More news about Real Madrid
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French midfielder has impressed since his arrival at Real Madrid. Camavinga is a player with a great vision of the game, excellent ability to recover balls and a refined technique. With the season over, he could return to his position on a recurring basis.
MC: TCHOUAMENI – Modric and Kroos played the midweek game against Rayo, so we could see the double pivot Tchouameni-Camavinga that Ancelotti has already tried once again.
MC: CEBALLOS – Like Tchouameni, he could start against Sevilla to rest Modric and Kroos, who have a significant load of matches this season.
ED: RODRYGO – The Brazilian winger has been one of Real Madrid’s most outstanding players this season. Rodrygo stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow and his great technical quality. His presence on the right wing is essential for the imbalance of the team.
DC: BENZEMA – The French striker is Real Madrid’s top scorer this season and his presence on the pitch is essential for the team’s effectiveness in the rival area. If the blow received on Wednesday is not too important, the Frenchman will be in Ancelotti’s eleven on Saturday with total security.
EI: VINICIUS – The young Brazilian winger is one of Real Madrid’s most unbalanced players. His speed, dribbling ability and ability to finish plays make him a very complete player in the left winger position. It will be his first game since the attacks received in Valencia and we will see the best Vinicius again.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba
Midfielders: Camavinga, Ceballos, Tchouameni
Forwards: Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius jr.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignment #Real #Madrid #match #Sevilla
Leave a Reply