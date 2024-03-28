The rules for obtaining a driver's license will change in Russia from April 1

In Russia, from April 1, the rules for obtaining a driver's license will change. This follows from the corresponding resolutions government of the country.

In particular, to pass the exam on knowledge of traffic rules (SDA), candidates for a driver's license will now have to provide an individual personal account insurance number (SNILS). If there is no insurance number for an individual personal account, traffic police officers will independently request the necessary data.

At the same time, some SNILS will not be required. These categories of applicants include employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices, as well as members of their families.

Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

Those deprived of their licenses for drunk driving will not be allowed to restore them ahead of schedule

Traffic violators who have been deprived of their right to drive vehicles for drunk driving will no longer be able to quickly regain their license by taking advantage of a loophole in the law. From April 1, a ban will be introduced on allowing citizens who have been subjected to administrative punishment for driving while drunk or who have refused to undergo a medical examination to take exams at the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate for a period of one year.

The ban itself already existed, but previously those who did not have a license at all and were caught drunk driving or refused to undergo a medical examination, as well as those whose document had expired, after being arrested for a period of 10 to 15 days, could immediately go to the exam to the traffic police and receive a new driver's license. Now they will not have such an opportunity.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

What else will change in the driving test?

From April 1, the inspector-examiner will have to be located not to the right of the driver, as now, but in the back seat. The fact is that previously, in the case of an accident, it was often the examiner who was found guilty by the court: according to Russian legislation, a driving teacher is equal to a driver. Now this practice will become a thing of the past.

In addition, the period between attempts to pass the exam will increase. If a student fails three times, he will be able to try again only after six months, but no later than nine months.

Also, those who did not come to the military registration and enlistment office after receiving the summons will not be allowed to take the exam. This restriction (as well as information about the lifting of the restriction) will be displayed in the Unified Register of Persons liable for Military Service when it appears.

There is also a relaxation in the regulations. From April 1, during the practical exam in the traffic police, it is allowed to receive seven penalty points, and not five, as was previously the case.

In addition, the document contains a technical clarification: if a citizen’s passport or medical certificate expires while taking the exams, the process will be suspended until the candidate presents valid documents. These restrictions existed previously, but they were decided to be additionally reflected in the regulations.