A curious and violent detail of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” went unnoticed by many people who saw the film in the cinema. It is about the moment when the Scarlet Witch crosses paths with Charles Xavier and ends up annihilating him. Now, thanks to a slow-motion video, we know that Wanda actually went much further than some believed.

As seen in the film, when Professor X is about to rescue Wanda from the Darkhold’s corruption, a terrifying and diabolical Scarlet Witch appears behind him and kills him instantly.

The detail of “Doctor Strange” that you did not see

In Professor X’s death scene, the Scarlet Witch snaps Charles’s neck. Or at least that’s what many who saw the film believed.

Thanks to a slow-motion video from a fan, we now know that Wanda’s actions actually went a whole lot further.

At that time, if you look carefully, you can see that actually Scarlet Witch literally grabs Xavier’s head and snaps it in two, splitting his jaw open.

a darker version

In an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) said that in an early version of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, he killed even more characters than those seen in the film.

Scarlet Witch (Scarlet Witch) played by Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.” Photo: Marvel

“He was supposed to kill more. I had a hard time with that. I was like, these are human beings, and Wanda is okay with ending their lives?” she stated.