Chihuahua.- This Thursday morning there was a voracious paint factory fire located at kilometer 197 of the highway to the city Delightin Chihuahua.

About 50 elements of the H. Fire Departmentactive and from the volunteer squad, have been working for hours in the combat of the Sinister.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, the cause of the building fire is unknown, where work is being done to suffocate and prevent the collapse of a nearby stationary gas tank and one more in which the company stores chemicals for the manufacture of paints.

Behind the Sinister the deputy director of FiremenJuan Manuel Morales Alvarado, asked motorists to be patient if they use the aforementioned highway and stressed that traffic was kept closed for a few hours, but a lane has already been opened to alternately vent the passage of vehicles.