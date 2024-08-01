Blue Cross Nor could he raise the name of the Liga MXsince despite expecting a victory on his part in the Leagues Cup 2024ended in a goalless draw against Charlotte FC in it Bank of America Stadiumwhich led everything to the decision in penalties, with The Minted winning the two points by winning 4-2, which leaves La Máquina against the ropes, since in the East Group 4, Philadelphia Union has four points, two for Charlotte and one for Cruz Azul.
In the first half not much happened, although at minute 10 there was a shot from Andres Montano which went very close to the right post. Then, at 27′, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He stole the ball, advanced down the right side to put in a diagonal that the Greek caught Giorgos Giakoumakisbut the archer David Bingham rejection.
For the complement, Jorge Sanchez tried a long shot from the right side, but the goalkeeper saved it again. At 82′, the North Carolina team came close to deciding the match, since after a corner kick, Kerwin Vargas He didn’t finish well with his header, but the ball continued to fall into his path, which he took advantage of to finish off the ball flying in.
Already in the penalty shootout, the Americans were totally accurate with Brandt Bronico marking the final, while for La Máquina the villains were Carlos Rodriguez and Luis Romodespite the successes of Uriel Antuna and Nacho Rivero.
Now Blue Cross will have to look for their pass to the round of 32 next Sunday, August 4, when they face Philadelphia Union in it Subaru Parkwhere he needs the victory or at least to win the penalty shootout if he wants to dream of winning his second Leagues Cup.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#WIN #Cruz #Azul #added #point #losing #penalties #Charlotte #Leagues #Cup
mexico pharmacies prescription drugs: п»їbest mexican online pharmacies – mexico drug stores pharmacies