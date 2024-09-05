There are only a few days left until the launch of Friends 24i talent show by Mediaset that in many editions still enthralls thousands and thousands of young people. Given the great attention around the arrival of the new edition in the school most loved by Italian viewers, the first rumors about a possible “star student” are already emerging online.

In short, in the new edition of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi, all eyes would be on one artist. We can bet on this young artistas revealed by the first rumors about this special presence.

With the imminent start of Friends 24preparations for the first episode of the program are now reaching the finishing touches. recordings will start next week and we will finally discover the new talents that will make up this year’s class. As always, anxious waiting, very high expectations from the many fans of the talent show.

Meanwhile, rumors about the cast of teachers continue to stir up gossip around Friends. To date, only Lorella Cuccarini has confirmed her return, while other confirmations are expected in the coming days. While waiting for other official confirmations on the teachers, today’s indiscretion is making the rounds on the web, given that ‘Dagospia’ has exclusively revealed the name of the probable first student of the new season.

It would be a young singer, son of a celebrity of the Italian entertainment scene. Who would this student be? Friends 24? It could be Ilan Muccino, son of the renowned director Gabriele Muccino, with great chances of entering the most sought-after school in Italy.

Ilan would have passed the long and selective auditions and would be close to getting a spot on the show. To make his dream come true, he will have to get the green light from one of the teachers during the first episode. Ilan Muccino is not new to the world of entertainment: he starred in the film “Gli anni più belli”, directed by his father.