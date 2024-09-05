War correspondent Khairullin demanded an apology from Kadyrov’s associate Alaudinov

Russian war correspondent Marat Khairullin recorded an appeal with complaints addressed to the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov. The recording appeared on his social networks.

Khairullin thinks that the general has gotten involved with scammers. “I will defend my honest name in every way,” he said in the caption to the video and promised to prove that he is right.

Recently, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” also posted on his Telegram an address to citizens, where he summed up the day. There he also spoke about the correspondents, whom he considered “great storytellers” who had offended the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” with the call sign Hades.

“We have great storytellers on some of our channels. And the people who give interviews also tell such funny things that sometimes we ask later: “Why don’t people believe it?” Of course, they won’t believe it, because you say that there are some laboratories where we assemble thousands of FPV drones. Ukrainians, of course, they assemble these drones on their knees. (…) You see, we have laboratories in every house and street. We have so many of these drones. We have long since gone ahead of everyone,” the commander said, jokingly citing the data of war correspondents.

At the same time, he noted that such data is incorrect. “We have enough storytellers who give interviews with fairy tales. I will not tell you fairy tales. Our guys are fighting heroically. (…) It is really very difficult for us. The enemy really does have a lot of drones. (…) Yes, unfortunately. We do not have a single laboratory that produces drones. If someone showed me where one is, I would also go and see, I would be happy,” said the Akhmat commander.

In conclusion, he added: “We will still defeat the enemy even without fairy tales. God is on our side!”

Russian war correspondent demands apology from Akhmat commander

In response to this, the Russian war correspondent decided to record an appeal to Alaudinov. He posted the new video on his Telegram.

“Comrade General! First of all, I am not a storyteller. Secondly, I have been a volunteer since 2014, and since 2022 I have been going to defend our homeland. Do not insult me ​​under an unclear pretext. I am clearly reporting to you: your Hades has gotten involved with scammers,” the war correspondent said, mentioning Alaudinov’s comrade.

Speaking about “fraudsters”, the war correspondent, in particular, points to the freelance adviser to the governor of Kursk region, military volunteer and entrepreneur Roman Alekhine. He, as the correspondent claims, is connected with certain episodes of fraud.

Khairullin promised to prove that he was right in his statements. “In the future, you understand, General, you will have to apologize for these words,” he noted.

Khairullin denies Alaudinov’s words about drone laboratories

“Now regarding the fairy-tale laboratories. Not laboratories, but workshops. And they exist in my Slavyanka. Including, we collected money for this and supplied everything,” the reporter said and added that he is constantly in touch with people who create new drones for the army.

He also invited the commander of “Akhmat” to Slavyansk to show this place. “You are a general, you are on the front line and you can see everything with your own eyes,” the war correspondent noted.

He continued by stating that, according to available data, Russia has six times more drones than Ukraine. “And you, Comrade General, are already causing despondency and saying that there are no drones. And what kind of position is this person in uniform taking?” he reproached the Akhmat commander.

“You really, really put yourself out there with this Alekhine. (…) I think you are demeaning your honor and dignity. That’s it, the report is over,” the correspondent concluded.

Akhmat commander points to Russia’s success in the SVO

It was previously claimed that the Ukrainian military began to use drones less actively in the Kursk region due to failures in the Starlink communication system. The Russian Armed Forces reported that Starlink stopped operating in the country. As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units are experiencing problems with drones. They do not have the ability to create a UAV group in this area, as in Donbass.

At the same time, the commander of “Akhmat” revealed a new plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Russian region. Alaudinov was informed that the enemy was bringing new forces closer to Kursk.

At the same time, the major general pointed out that Russia “has already won in the SVO.” He also named the next task that, in his opinion, faces Russian society — “to do everything so that we, as one family, are ready for future challenges.”

“We must understand that our enemy, the Antichrist, will never rest until we become like them. But we will never become like them. This means that the war will never end until either we defeat them or they break us,” the general asserted.