Loïc Badé (11-4-2000, Sèvres, France) He is a happy guy. Never hide your smile and jokes with club’s communication employees when asked if you have not left that football courning that is imposed from within, to avoid … complex episodes for statements outside the expected. From his first year in Nervión, where he raised a Europa LeagueSpanish speaks. He has improved it. He says what he thinks. In its own way. It is clear that the Babea Club for the surplus value that can leave him in future markets, although he places a wall in that the priority in this matter is his personal desire. He doesn’t want to move. Still. It has cost you to find the place where you better develop your football and in Sevilla you feel important to grow up. His goal is to leave with the duty fulfilled, looking sideways at that 2026 World Cup who aspires to arrive as a representative of the French team.

-A curiosity: Where did the match against Valladolid see?

-At home. As the game was away from home, so I was calm in my house to try to rest and take advantage of that break to continue stronger with training. I was calm and enjoy the victory.

-How did he see the team?

-For me, well. We have seen a Sevilla with a lot of quality. It may be that sometimes it is what has lacked us to win the matches. We made the goals when we needed them. We were also very good with a more zero goal. The team made a very complete game.

-After such a game, would you understand not to play against Mallorca?

-Of course, it can be understood without problems. The coach does what he thinks best for the team. Everything can be understood when the team wins 0-4. If the next game does not change anything is understood, although I always like to play. Then I prepare to be ready to play when the team needs it.

-To who cannot remove the coach is Juanu …

-Yes of course. Before starting the interview we have spoken and Juanlu is seen that is very good. This also shows during training, not only in matches. You have to take advantage of your moment, with that confidence and so we hope you can put another two goals in the next game.

-If Juanlu brand two would almost mean that they have been able to win two games in a row.

-If we know it, we know it. We have another opportunity to try to change things. Then we have to win every games that follow Mallorca, although step by step. The first objective is to win two matches in a row, but if we do the next goal will be to win three ahead. In the end we have to compete, try to win. Win many games.

-Has the coach given him freedom to get on the attack or is he also feel important and throw forward on his own confidence?

-It’s a little bit of everything. The coach leaves me freedom to do things, who knows what I can do and I also are a responsibility that I take in the sense of the game when you can. If I can help, the myister tells me that I have to score a goal yes or yes in the corner or in another way, and in the end I try to help offensively. It also happens that we have played against teams such as Getafe or Espanyol that play very low, so we are higher in the field and we can attack.

-It wanted to celebrate a goal. Did you want to throw a message grabbing the shield with strength to Espanyol?

-He did not get a goal home for a long time. Then I wanted to enjoy it with our people, which are moments that do not arrive every day. Then you have to enjoy it and take advantage of it.

-Then he wanted to launch that message I want to stay here?

-Yes, yes. It was a moment where people speak a lot, clubs too and I had the idea of ​​staying here and in the end people did not know. Then I did it as a message to understand.

-Do you see how captain?

-I don’t think that kind of thing, that if I have the bracelet tomorrow or not. In the end I will have the same behavior. I always try to help, I focus only on it. Always help my colleagues as much as possible. Then, of course, I feel that I have more responsibility in the team now that I have been here for a while. I have a little more experience in which some players, then I try to help to the fullest and if I have the bracelet tomorrow it will be a pleasure.

-He had a very important offer, why did you really decide to stay in Sevilla?

-The best sports can offer you a better showcase. They are very good things, I know that, but I am one of those who think at the present moment and that I feel very good here. So, I think more about being happy today than something else. Then what has to happen, will happen, but now I do not think to another place. When summer arrives we will see where we are. If there may be new offers or not, I don’t want to think about it.

-And if you get from a club that you can’t tell you not?

-I think the market is far away, but all players know what can come. Whenever an offer comes to you, you have to think about it. You do not have a clear idea of ​​what is going to happen, but I am one of those who thinks about the present and not in the market.

-I must also understand the current need for Sevilla in the financial issue.

-Yes, of course. Everyone understands it, but in the end I am I choose and if one day I feel that I have to leave, I will leave. But today is not the case.

-Did you speak with Monchi in January?

-Yes I have talked to him, but I have explained the situation and how good I feel. He has been the first to understand it.

-What tell me about Lukebakio’s season?

-It’s a very important player for us. We talk a lot. We try to be with him to keep helping us. He has already put ten goals and we want that streak to endure.

-Do you know that he also rejected an important offer in January from Arabic football?

-I have a little spoken with him and in the end is the same, the same mentality that we are well here, we have everything to work, to progress, go forward today the best place is Seville. Trying to win games, gain experience and learn.

-Do you think Sevilla will be in Europe?

-I hope so. It would be very good. We have to work to see where we got.

-What can you tell us about the controversy that the template is short?

-No, for me we are enough. We have at least two players in each position. And we also have the quarry players, who are very good and I think they can help us. And in the end it is good for them too, that they can have more time and show that they can also play, but in the template for me it is very good.

-A end of seasonal desire.

-I would like Sevillists to be very happy.