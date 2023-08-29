The employee of the cafe confirmed that she saw the figure skater Alina Gorbacheva on August 29

There is new information about the missing Russian figure skater Alina Gorbacheva. Transmits it RIA News.

The athlete was seen on the afternoon of August 29 in one of the capital’s cafes at 71/13 Volokolamsk Highway. “I came twice. With a time difference of about 20-30 minutes, ”the cashier of the establishment confirmed the information, adding that Gorbacheva bought coffee and was sad.

The exact whereabouts of the figure skater is still unknown.

The 16-year-old figure skater was caught on camera at a cafe on Volokolamsk Highway at around 13:00 on August 29. The record was published by the Moscow prosecutor’s office, which took control of the search for Gorbacheva.

However, there is no new data on where the skater is currently located. According to Telegramchannel Mash, Gorbacheva knows that they are looking for her, but she is afraid to return home.

Investigators are checking the version that Gorbachev may be hiding with friends

The athlete was searched by the police, volunteers and divers

On the morning of August 29, socks allegedly belonging to Gorbacheva were found on Pokrovskaya Embankment. The police, rescuers on boats and cynologists worked on the spot. Divers were also involved in work in the Moscow River. “Championship” reported that the search operation on the embankment was terminated on the evening of 29 August.

Volunteers of the search and rescue squad joined the search for the figure skater “LisaAlert”. Participation in the search will also take the father of the athlete Dmitry Gorbachev.

Naturally, I am aware of the loss. I’m going to Moscow now to help look for her. Dmitry Gorbachev

The coach forbade the skater to communicate with her family

The grandmother of the missing figure skater said that coach Sofia Fedchenko did not allow the girl to communicate with her family.

She said: in order to succeed, you do not need to communicate with either grandmothers, or mothers, or fathers, or anyone. We were silent so as not to spoil the child's career figure skater grandmother

At the same time, from the age of nine, Gorbacheva not only trained, but also lived with Fedchenko. According to the grandmother, Fedchenko “reflashed all the brains of the child,” but the skater did not have a depressive state and complaints.

Gorbachev left the rink after a quarrel with the coach

The disappearance of Gorbacheva, the reigning champion of Russia in women’s singles among juniors, became known earlier on August 29. Mother figure skater Ekaterina Gorbacheva said “Izvestia”that the family and friends of the athlete do not know where she is.

It was specified that on the day of Gorbachev’s disappearance, she quarreled with the coach. After that, she left the rink, leaving her skates there, went to the park and did not return home. According to information “Championship”the conflict could have occurred due to the fact that the skater wanted to change her coach.