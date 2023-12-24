Woman cuts off her husband's penis and throws it down the toilet in revenge: the story

An almost surreal, at times crazy, story whose protagonists are one young couple lovers. She is 34 year old Brazilian, he is four years older. Apparently happy, the two live an ordinary relationship between work, home and family. Until one day she discovers a “alleged betrayal“. He then decides to plotting revenge: cuts off the husband's penis, flushes the sexual organ down the toilet and, after flushing the toilet, he goes to confess the crime at the police station closer, where she was later arrested. The Brazilian online portal writes it in the beginning Uol. The news was then relaunched by various Italian newspapers: by Lin Print to Tgcom24.



“Good evening, I came to turn myself in because I just cut off my husband's penis“, said the woman, appearing at the police station together with her brother, as transcribed in the police report. Her 39-year-old husband was hospitalized. His state of health was not disclosed. The case occurred at Coppi's hometo. The woman said she was informed that, on her birthday, her husband had cheated on her with her niece, a 15-year-old teenager. In revenge, she claimed to have aroused her husband and to having tied his hands with her panties during sexual intercourse. So she cut off the man's penis with a razor, photographed the organ with her cell phone, then threw it down the toilet and flushed it, with the intention that the organ would not be reimplanted.

The woman's brother, who lives near the couple's residence, heard the man shouting for help and took him to the emergency room in Cerejeiras for medical treatment. The woman was questioned and released because she spontaneously presented herself to the police. The case was registered at the Atibaia police station (São Paulo) as attempted murder.

