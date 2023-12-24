Cruz Azul has distinguished itself in recent years for its disastrous signings. Some of the most recent reinforcements of the board of directors of the Celeste Machine have not managed to leave an important mark on the club and have left the institution without pain or glory.
It seems that the most recent cases are those of Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño and Diber Cambindo, who arrived at La Noria as reinforcements for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and will not remain with the Machine for the next semester.
Until the announcement is made official, Moisés Vieira will leave the Cruz Azul squad for Clausura 2024. The Brazilian forward would return to his country to play for Fortaleza. With the Machine he showed some sparks, but he could never be the attacker that was needed. He only scored one goal and gave one assist during his time in Mexico.
Castaño's is a strange case. The Colombian midfielder arrived at Cruz Azul generating many expectations, but he had few minutes to show himself. Kevin is earning a place as a starter with the Colombian team and has a lot of projection. Everything indicates that he will go out to Russian football to play for Krasnodar.
His first games were disastrous, but then he improved slightly. Cambindo could never be the nine that his team needed. He will now play with Necaxa.
The Argentine midfielder's time at Cruz Azul was anecdotal. There is not enough information to determine whether his move was good or bad. Rather inconsequential. He spent six months in the Machine and returned to Atlético Tucumán.
Like Carrera, Lotti is a player who had few minutes and showed little when he had the opportunity. He played 22 games with the Machine, scoring three goals and giving two assists.
The central defender arrived at Cruz Azul with a great sign. However, 'El Mellizo' could not show the best version of himself during his year with the Celeste Machine. There is little to praise or blame.
The Uruguayan winger arrived as a figure from Puebla. During his time at Cruz Azul he went from more to less. In 50 games he could only score four goals. That says everything.
The Ecuadorian striker played 24 games with Cruz Azul and scored just three goals during his time at La Noria. Estrada could not be the number nine that the cement workers needed.
It is the same case with Gonzalo Carneiro. The Uruguayan striker stood out for his fighting ability and his effort, but his numbers were quite poor. In 24 games, Carneiro scored four goals and provided one assist.
Jesús Dueñas arrived at the Maquina Celeste at the request of Ricardo Ferretti. Once 'Tuca' was no longer in charge of Cruz Azul, the veteran midfielder was erased from the club. He will not continue with the squad for Clausura 2024.
