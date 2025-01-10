01/10/2025



The Civil Guard has arrested an individual who went to the Isla Cristina health center on New Year’s Eve to continue the assault on a minor which had started in a local nightclub. The suspect is accused of several serious crimes: threats with a knife, injuries, damages and an attack against a public official.

The events, framed in the so-called ‘Operation Tachi’, began during the New Year’s celebration in a nightclub where the detainee attacked a minor after an argument. The injured victim went to the Isla Cristina health center to receive medical attention. However, moments later, the alleged attacker He broke into the health center armed with a katana and hiding his face with a helmet, spreading panic among those present.

The attacker even attacked health personnel while looking for the minor in the consultations. Fortunately, the victim managed to flee the scene before suffering further injuries. The security forces and bodies were alerted and, upon arriving at the center, they confirmed that the aggressor had already left.

Investigation and arrest

After identifying the suspect, a known criminal With a history of violent crimes, the Civil Guard requested judicial authorization to search his home. The entry and registration, authorized by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 3 of Ayamonte, took place on January 3. Several knives, baseball bats and batons were seized in the detainee’s home, and he was arrested.

The detainee, along with the proceedings and confiscated objects, has been placed at the disposal of the competent court. Agents from the Ayamonte Judicial Police Team, the Rapid Action Group (GAR), the Cynological Service and citizen security patrols participated in the operation.

The action has been key to clarifying a serious incident that endangered the safety of several people and disturbed the tranquility of the town.