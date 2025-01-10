It’s official now. Aleksandre Topuria (5-1) will debut in the UFC in less than a month. The Spanish-Georgian fighter will face Cody Haddon (8-1) at UFC 312, which will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, as ABC MMA already announced and has now been confirmed by the American company itself. The fight will be fought in the bantamweight (135 pounds, 61.2 kilograms), a lower weight division than the one in which his brother, Ilia Topuria, competes and, in fact, is champion.

The expectations of seeing The Conqueror, as Aleksandre is nicknamed, are very high, since It is presumed that his level is excellent and their way of fighting make Spain have a new attraction when it comes to approaching the UFC and, therefore, mixed martial arts, a discipline that has grown to unsuspected limits during the past year. Aleksandre arrives with a record of 5 victories and only one setback, a not very long record because he decided to step aside years ago to be the coach of his brother Ilia.

In front will be Cody Haddona 25-year-old Australian who signed with the UFC after winning the Contender Series in the first round. With a professional record of 8 wins and only one loss (against UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg). In addition, this season he debuted with victory against Dan Argueta in the largest MMA league in the world. In short, a dangerous rival for the Hispanic-Georgian premiere.

The truth is that Aleksandre Topuria’s level is very high, having carried out training in parallel with his brother throughout his career. His style is different, yes, basing his game on a very refined technique and a great ability to take down and control his opponents on the ground. In any case, it also has a huge punch. We will now have to see how he performs in the UFC, with the pressure that comes with the elite of this sport.









The joy came some time ago with a message that Aleksandre himself posted on social networks, in which he stated that he was already an official UFC fighter. «As many of you know, my personal goal and challenge for many years was to see my brother tighten his world championship belt, I positioned myself as his coach and thank God, that goal was met. I am proud and grateful for the performance my brother had, now it is time to defend him and of course I will be there. Likewise, in my mind and heart, the desire to battle on the front lines has never faded, which is why I have never stopped doing it, but this time it will be in the biggest league in the world. “I want to inform you that I have officially signed the contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” the 28-year-old athlete said then.

Since that message, written at the beginning of August, all eyes were on the Spanish-Georgian fighter. However, on the horizon was Ilia Topuria’s fight against Max Holloway, which marked El Matador’s first defense of the UFC title. With this objective successfully resolved, it is now time to focus on Aleksandre.