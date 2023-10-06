‘At the bottom there is a place’ has been presenting more than one tense moment in its episodes of season 10, and without a doubt with the entry of Benjamín to the América TV series the plot that revolves around Cristóbal and July becomes increasingly more interesting. After a night of partying at the disco and going to visit her at her house in Las Nuevas Lomas, ‘Benja’ is more than determined to win over ‘Charito’s’ niece, but Diego Montalbán’s son will be a thorn in his side. which will have to be removed.

Benjamín, to get closer to July in a romantic way, decided to bring her a flower arrangement to her house before she left for the polyclinic; However, the delivery was intercepted by Cristóbal, who prevented the Gonzales’ niece from receiving the present. ‘Cris’s’ jealousy of July begins to emerge in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Keep reading this note so you can find out what happened in chapter 320 of the Peruvian series.

Cristóbal pretends to be July’s twin in ‘AFHS’

Julio Flores? Yes, this is how Cristóbal appeared in front of the delivery man who arrived at the Gonzales house to deliver Benjamín’s presents to July. The first detail was a bouquet of flowers, and Diego Montalbán’s son received it so that it would not reach the hands of ‘Charito’s’ niece. Likewise, he deceived the motorist by telling him that there were two people in the neighborhood with the same name and that one was his sister.

In the second installment he was almost discovered by ‘Don Gil’, and was also seen by ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, who considered his attitude somewhat suspicious. ‘Benja’s second present for July was a teddy bear with balloons; so Cristóbal, while working on a photo shoot with a model, realized—once again—that a delivery arrived at the Gonzales house, so he did not hesitate to rush out to prevent ‘Charo’s niece. ‘ receive the gift of your new beau. To go unnoticed and mislead the motorist, he pretended to enter Jimmy’s house, but decided to enter through the cellar where he was almost discovered red-handed.