Also in Qatar, Max Verstappen started the weekend in the best possible way, achieving pole position which will allow him to start the race ahead of everyone on Sunday. Although he did not complete the second attempt due to an error which then took him wide, the time obtained in the first run was still sufficient to achieve first position and put himself in a position to aim for stage success on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Bull driver finished with an advantage of around four and a half tenths over George Russell, second after the cancellation of the time set by Lando Norris, who had originally finished just behind Verstappen before the management decided to cancel the his lap for crossing the white line.

On a track that the Dutchman had already defined as suitable for the characteristics of the RB19 on Thursday, the two-time world champion did not disappoint expectations, achieving his first goal of the weekend. In fact, in a sprint weekend, there was no shortage of unknowns, given the difference in temperatures between the afternoon and the night, as well as the lot of sand on the track which made the asphalt particularly slippery.

“The weekend started off great. New asphalt is quite difficult to handle, it still needs to rubberize. And the grip is not very high, so as soon as you push too much, the rear slips, but obviously I’m very happy to be in pole position”, explained the two-time world champion during interviews, underlining the unknowns of the track . In fact, we must consider that, with only one free practice session available, and with temperatures different from those they will encounter in the sprint and in the race, the team must think about how the balance will vary on a constantly evolving track.

Now the objective is clearly to continue the positive streak resumed in Suzuka, even if the attention even before the race is on tomorrow, which could give him the title at the end of the sprint. “Obviously I want to win. I mean, we made pole. Of course we want to win the race, but first of all we have to make sure that tomorrow is a good day too.”

“I think the car is fast. Naturally tomorrow it will be a little more difficult to prepare the tires to work well with the sand that will arrive on the track. But yes, it’s a great start to the weekend. The machine works well. It’s everything I could hope for,” Verstappen explained. For tomorrow the wind is expected to blow again in a significant manner, with the possibility of bringing sand back onto the track before the start of qualifying for the late afternoon sprint.