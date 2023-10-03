His team has been preparing the investiture for weeks in discreet talks with the pro-independence parties, but Pedro Sánchez started his official round of negotiations this Tuesday, after receiving the order from the King. And he has done so without saying the word amnesty but clearly pointing towards it by saying that “doing politics implies generosity” to definitively leave behind the processes. In case there were doubts that, without mentioning it, he was talking about the amnesty – the measure that Junts and ERC put as the main condition to support the investiture -, Sánchez has stated that any agreement reached in the negotiation “will be transparent, it will have to be endorsed by the Cortes and, in addition, the Constitutional Court will have to rule.” That is, there is talk of an amnesty law that Congress will have to approve by an absolute majority, and that the PP will appeal to the Constitutional Court, which will have to rule on it.

Although he avoids clarity on this point, Sánchez has been emphatic about the other major element that the independentists propose, self-determination. The leader of the PSOE has flatly rejected the referendum: “I have always said it. And not only because the Constitution does not contemplate it but because it is contrary to what I have always defended with my word and my action. What the Catalans want is to turn the page and provoke a reunion between the Catalans and with the whole of Spanish society.”

Sánchez does not have a date for the investiture. He trusts that it will be “as soon as possible”, but he admits that he has a very complex negotiation ahead of him and that is why he cannot give guarantees. Even so, he is convinced that the message from the polls, which stopped the possibility of a PP and Vox Government, will push all the other parties towards an agreement. The acting president will meet with all parliamentary groups except Vox. But he will not do it with his leaders, but with his spokespersons. This will not be the case in the case of the PP, for which he will invite Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Not even in Sumar, where he will summon the leader of the platform and acting second vice president, Yolanda Díaz. She will be precisely the first in the round, this Wednesday, in Congress, as a way to demonstrate the harmony and because she is the coalition partner, much stronger than the support of the legislature or investiture.

With this decision to meet with the spokespersons in Congress, Sánchez avoids controversial meetings with the leaders of Junts – Carles Puigdemont is in Brussels fleeing from justice -, ERC – Oriol Junqueras was pardoned after four years in prison and has never seen each other. publicly with the president—and Bildu—Arnaldo Otegi generates strong rejection in very important sectors of the socialist vote as well. Even so, Sánchez takes a step further than the 2020 investiture, when he did not even meet these spokespersons. So, Sánchez came out invested with the abstention of ERC and Bildu – Junts’ predecessor, PDeCAT, voted against – and now he needs the yes of ERC, Junts and Bildu, which is what he will seek in these meetings with Gabriel Rufián (ERC) , Miriam Nogueras (Junts), Aitor Esteban (PNV), Mertxe Aizpurua (Bildu) Néstor Rego (BNG) and Cristina Valido (Canary Coalition). You will see Díaz this Wednesday. but the others will have to wait until next week. Sánchez will travel to Granada this Thursday for the informal EU summit under the Spanish presidency. The possibility of an investiture in October is thus quite distant, although the date has not been decided.

The president has already begun to outline the political arguments of this complex negotiation, in which according to all the government sources consulted, an amnesty law is being worked on even though the president refuses to say that word. In his view, the problem of the PP and the Spanish right is that they do not recognize Spanish political plurality and territorial diversity, and that is why they have seen their attempt to reach La Moncloa frustrated. For Sánchez, “one cannot aspire to govern Spain without recognizing the political plurality and territorial diversity of our country.” And the message of the elections was clear to stop that possibility. For this reason, the president is working on the amnesty, although he does not cite it — “when we have an agreement we will make it public,” he defends himself — and believes that it is what the citizens have asked for with the message at the polls.

“In 2018 I had to take charge of the worst political and institutional crisis of democracy,” he says when talking about the processes. “It has not been easy. I have not had the support of the PP. The right has never accepted the Spanish territorial reality. We have taken steps, and today we can affirm that Spain is more united than in 2018. There have been difficult decisions, such as pardons. Today I can confirm that it was correct. My purpose will be to continue with that roadmap that has coexistence and harmony as its goal. Our framework will be the Constitution, as always,” she concluded. Sánchez’s entire argument therefore leads to the amnesty, although La Moncloa wants to wait until the negotiation is more advanced to offer details. And the explanation is above all political: to continue advancing in a detente strategy that, according to the president, has been successful and has allowed the Catalan political situation to be much better than in 2017.

