Flavia Laos and Austin Palao They were one of the most beloved couples in the local environment. The former reality kids started a love relationship a little over a year ago, but they ended up without providing further details. In the extensive statements that both wrote, they explain that they both have different objectives and paths; However, they did not detail it in depth. For this reason, ‘Amor y fuego’ cameras intercepted the model in search of his statements.

What did Austin Palao say after breaking up with Flavia Laos?

Austin Palau He broke his silence and when intercepted by the cameras, said: “I made it quite clear in the Instagram story and out of respect for what the relationship and the good times were, I’m not going to talk anymore. I’m not going to go into details because this is a ping-pong (…) The relationship lasted as long as it had to last, I highlight the good moments and the great time we had. Nothing to do with the exposure on networks, I am not going to give more details,” he said.

Although the blonde pointed out that the friendship with the singer remains, he would have decided to keep his distance: “When you end a relationship, the healthiest thing is to cut it off in every sense, I am of that idea. I’m not going to go into more details, I wish you the best, these are things that happen.“he emphasized.

Why did Austin Palao and Flavia Laos break up?

In the statement of Flavia Laos could be read: “It is a difficult decision to communicate, but you have always been part of my life,” he noted and explained the reason: “We believe we are going different pathsdespite The love is still intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it.“; however, this afternoon Gigi Miter told what would be the real reason of its breakup.

“It seems Austin has been called in for a reality in EcuadorSo, people on reality shows don’t like people who have a partner,” said Gigi; however, she explained that it is unconfirmed information.