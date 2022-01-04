A truly terrible episode took place on the evening of Sunday 2 December 2022. A baby just 2 years is drowned in the sea and a few minutes later, some passersby managed to stop the mother, which he intended to commit suicide. Now the woman is accused of voluntary homicide.

A truly dramatic story, which has upset the whole community. Investigators are currently carrying out all the investigations of the case and have also heard the accounts of several witnesses.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place around 22.30, from Sunday 2 December. Precisely in the locality La Scala, in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples. The girl was exit at 21 and her husband remained in his home.

Some passersby noticed a young woman who he screamed. For this, they rushed to try to understand what he was happening. But a few moments later, they realized that there was the in the water little body of a child.

Those present came soon dive into the sea and after having brought it back to the mainland, waiting for help, they immediately started the first maneuvers of resuscitation. However, despite the intervention of the doctors, for the little one there was no nothing to do.

The body is now underneath seizure and it will be only the examinations of the case that will give concrete answers on what happened. The agents have placed the mother ad interrogation and now it turns out to be suspected of voluntary homicide of the little one. She believed her son had a delay, but this has never been proven.

The investigation into the death of the 2-year-old child drowned at sea

Now all the investigations are underway and the investigators do not exclude any hypothesis. However the reconstruction more plausible seems to be what the woman has killed the son, but a few minutes later he is gone repented. For this he started screaming for help. It has now been moved to the prison of feminine of Pozzuoli. During the interrogation he also confessed, but there are still many holes in the story.

The agents are also listening to the stories of the witnesses. Some passersby said they saw a distraught woman, that he wanted to take his own life. However, no one really knows what happened to the baby.

In the morning of Monday 3rd January, someone has decided to put one wooden cross on the place where the tragedy took place.