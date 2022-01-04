Here are the words of the former partner who found him dead

It continues to investigate the death of Paolo Calissano: the ex-girlfriend, reached by journalists, said that the former partner was recently got out of a clinic, where he had sought refuge for try to heal and to return to live. Then, however, the tragic discovery of his now lifeless body at home, probably after taking a mix of drugs that was fatal.

Fabiola Palese, former partner of the actor, speaks of Paolo Calissano, found dead in his Roman apartment in Monte Mario by her. For 24 hours she didn’t feel it and she was worried.

Paolo Calissano had not used the phone since the night before, as evidenced by the last access on Whatsapp. The former companion to the Messaggero reporters said:

I think he didn’t cope with all the medications he was taking because of his depression.

To the microphones of Afternoon 5 the former partner said:

I don’t want him to be remembered just because of the circumstances of his death or what he did in 2005. It hurt him that he was always reminded of this. He was very sensitive.

Paolo Calissano, the ex-girlfriend says that lately he was always sleeping

To the journalists of the Messenger Fabiola Palese told that perhaps the treatment that followed prompted him to stay in bed all the time and sleep little. And that for some time he had come out of one clinic just to overcome this problem:

Lately he was always sleeping. He had just come out of a clinic, about a month ago, just to fix his sleep.

The psychotherapist of the actor who was treating him in Genoa at Afternoon 5 added:

When I saw Paolo he was eager to change, to take back his life. He was very motivated and determined. Unfortunately, sometimes the drugs linked to this type of pathology clash with the drugs taken and it is a deadly mix.

Then the doctor wanted to remember him with these words full of emotion: