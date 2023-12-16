He almost got blood on his hands! In episode 369 of 'At the bottom there is room', Peter was very close to taking Diego Montalbán's life because he saw him hugging Pía Olivo, the most recent character of Las Nuevas Lomas. This event took place when peter He was walking through the local park, where he saw Francesca's ex-husband in a very compromising situation with the chef, which caused the butler to burn with fury and lunge at him. 'Ratatouille'.

Fortunately, everything didn't happen in a fright; However, Alessia, 'Koky' and Diego's plan could not bear fruit, so they will have to devise another one in order to make Peter give up trying to have a romance with Pía Olivo, McCool's widow.

What was the fight between Peter and Diego like in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Seeing how Diego passionately supported Pia, peter He decided to come forward to defend his beloved, for that reason he attacked the chef and slapped him while shouting insults like “filthy, miserable rat”. Later, faced with death threats from the butler, Diego went further and decided to give Peter a low blow and expressed himself to him. “I took Francesca from you and now I will take her away too.”.

That further inflamed McKay, who was determined to get revenge on the chef. Therefore, to prevent everything from getting out of hand, 'Koky' —disguised as Pía Olivo— called Alessia in order for him to go to the place and help his father, who was completely subdued by the butler, so he had to scream for help.

Fortunately, Alessia arrived just in time to avoid a misfortune, but not for long; Since, after separating them, Peter began to feel dizzy, which greatly worried Diego Montalbán's daughter, who had to tell him that Pía revealed that she was crazy about him and that she did not want anything to do with her father. This reassured Don Gilberto's friend, who left the place accompanied by the young woman, who insisted that she should call on her sentimental interest.

Why did 'Koky' dress up as Pía in 'AFHS'?

Diego's meeting with Pía, who on this occasion was played by 'Koky'was part of a plan orchestrated by them together with Alessia, with the aim of making peter He desists in his attempt to conquer the chef because his beloved is not a real person and is part of a character invented by the head of the Montalbán family.

Likewise, one of the reasons why they decided to put together this show was so that no one would suspect that Diego is Pía Olivo and to rule out that idea that someone may probably have in the future because, in the last chapters of the América Televisión series , Pía had more presence in Las Nuevas Lomas than the chef, for this reason it was a good time to rule out any doubts.

Diego, under the skin of Pía, thought about conquering Peter so he could take revenge on him. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Unfortunately, with what Alessia said, their plan fell apart, so they will have to think of another way to prevent Peter from insisting on courting Pía Olivo, something that arose from a malevolent idea of ​​Diego's, since he wanted to take revenge on the butler by conquering him with its charms; However, he did not count on everything getting out of control.