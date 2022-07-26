Elements of the program, Contact Woman of Blindar of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office in Mexico City, carried out the arrest of Eduardo “n”, 36 years of age.

According to what was reported, the man was captured for assaulting his sentimental partner identified as Laura.

The woman reported that Eduardo, during an argument, injured her with a knife on the right side at the height of the ribs.

You may also like

Pretrial detention issued to the alleged surgeon of the Tepito Union brides

AICM prohibits the entry of workers who stole luggage this Sunday

Gives SCJN setback to Sheinbaum and allows Cuevas to customize their patrols

The events were recorded in the Villa Progresistas neighborhood and the aggressor was transferred to the AOB3 Civic Court.



Training of the Mexican Army in Salto, Durango.

#arrests #man #assaulted #partner #Álvaro #Obregón #CDMX