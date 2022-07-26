It is feared that Alessia Pifferi may take her own life or that other inmates may avenge the death of little Diana

Alessia Pifferi she is under surveillance in prison, the fear of the authorities is that after what happened, the woman could take her own life. She was arrested on a murder charge for leaving her daughter Diana in her home alone for six long days. The little girl died of starvation.

They were laid out for one mother special surveillance and isolation, for fear that she might do self-harm or that other inmates might take revenge for what she did to her little girl. At the moment, Alessia Pifferi is in the San Vittore prison. After the interrogation, the investigating judge accepted the murder charge with the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons. But she dropped the accusation of premeditation, because the woman would have realized that Diana could only die as the days passed.

The position of Alessia Pifferi after the autopsy

However, the charge could change after the autopsy results on the little girl’s body. Investigators suspect that Pifferi may have sedated her child, to keep her calm until her return. This would explain the presence of the anxiolytic in the house and why no neighbor has it heard the screams of a little girl, while she was dying of starvation.

The autopsy exam will be performed today and will be essential to ascertain the real cause of the death of the child. Not only that, the investigators also want to understand if the negligence on the part of her mother has worsened her health conditions. Already delicate after the premature birth.

“I’m a good mom”, these are the words of Alessia Pifferi at the time of her arrest. A “good mom” who, however, left her daughter of just over a year alone in a house for six days, with only one baby bottle of milk. She wanted to spend days with her partner, to understand if there was a future with him. She stated that she was afraid of Diana dying, but at the same time she hoped that what she had left her would be enough for her.