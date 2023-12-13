He confessed. Ernesto Pimentel He spoke for the first time about what it was like to work with the host of 'Sábado con Andrés', Andrés Hurtado. In an interview with a local media, Pimentel pointed out that he respects Andrés' work, but that he does not think that to this day he declares “jokingly” very strong things against him. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about Andrés Hurtado?

The actor said that he worked as a dancer on the program Hurtado years ago. And he emphasized that to this day he makes jokes in bad taste that even threaten his life.

“I'm going to talk about Andrés, I think it's important to talk about Chibolín. “I worked with him, I was his dancer, he always behaved very badly with me and every time he can he says that he hopes I die and that no longer seems funny to me, seriously.”he said to the Trome.

Ernesto Pimentel will release his first autobiographical film in 2024. Photo: América TV

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about working with Andrés Hurtado?

Ernesto highlighted what a great professional he is. Andres HurtadoHowever, he assures that when he enters his Chibolín character, he does not show himself as the person he really is and is affected by the things he says about him.

“I know him in a different way, but when I see that ridiculous person, it affects me, and if he constantly says that I should die, it is no longer a joke (…). The truth is that Andrés was a miracle in himself because he was a person incapable of saying four words together, with little education. A person who, although life gives him an opportunity, must reconsider, because it is one thing to help, which I applaud, but you can't help at the cost of saying 'people are rotting' or harming events like the Telethon,” he told the same media.