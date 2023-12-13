In episode 46 of 'Come Back to Me', We will see new questions and mysteries to solve from Nuria's character. The Telemundo novel continues to captivate the audience with the terrible revelations about the kidnapping of little Andrés, the protagonist's son. Each scene is more shocking and now Consuelo will be the one to hide the truth about the little one's address, due to Fausto's threat. In the preview of today's episode, we will see the possible reunion of mother and son.

In this note we will detail every moment of the drama that will be experienced between the actors of the most recent novel by William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas. Will Nuria manage to find Andrés? Will Consuelo help her sister in her search?

This is the preview of episode 46 of 'Come back to me'

When does episode 46 of 'Come back to me' premiere?

Today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Chapter 46 of 'Come back to me' is broadcast, starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas in the roles of Santiago and Nuria, respectively. Since its premiere on October 9, 2023, this soap opera has maintained and attracted a growing number of viewers thanks to its intriguing plot.

What time is the premiere of episode 46 of 'Come back to me'?

Chapter 46 of 'Come back to me', directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will be broadcast at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. In Mexico, this program Telemundo will be available from 8:00 p.m.

In 'Come back to me', Nuria will find out the truth about those responsible for the loss of her son. Photo: LR composition / capture / TikTok

How can I watch 'Come Back to Me' ONLINE?

If you cannot see 'Vuelve a mí' live on television, you have the alternative of following the novel online through the website or the streaming service. Telemundo. On these platforms, you will have access to all previous chapters of the series. Additionally, the Peacock application gives you the possibility of accessing this production, offering the episodes one day after their original broadcast.

You can also enjoy 'Come Back to Me' through online streaming platforms such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, where the series is available to watch on demand, subject to its availability in your region.

What actors work in 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

