Thursday, November 9, 2023, 09:22



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 44-year-old Spanish woman was arrested by the National Police for allegedly abandoning her dog tied to a tree, which ended with the animal’s death in Lorca. A crime of animal abuse was seized from the arrested woman. It all happened in mid-October, when agents from the Lorca Local Police observed the deceased dog in Cañada Morales. The animal was in a deplorable physical condition, as it showed signs of malnutrition and dirt.

The dog’s owner, who was told not to move the animal, threw its body into the bins. The same dog was already found in poor condition weeks before, abandoned in a park, but was rescued by a shelter, to which the owner later went to pick him up again.

The agents determined the person responsible for what happened to the now detained woman, who was placed at the disposal of the acting Court of Guardia de Lorca so that the appropriate precautionary measures could be adopted.