Alessandro Impagnatiello risks life imprisonment In the trial with immediate judgment that started against him. He has to answer for very serious charges for having taken the life of his partner, Giulia Tramontano, who was pregnant with their first child, Thiago, who was never born. The barman from Senago waited at the woman’s house to kill her, after she discovered his betrayal.

Next January 18th it will be held in front of the Court of Assizes of Milan the trial of the 30-year-old man accused of aggravated voluntary homicide (as well as concealment of a corpse and non-consensual termination of pregnancy).

Alessandro Impagnatiello killed his girlfriend Giulia Tramontano with 37 stab wounds. The 29-year-old was seven months pregnant with her son Thiago. She lost her life at the hands of the man who said he loved her in the house where they lived in Senago, in the province of Milan. It was last May 27th.

There Giulia’s family, who is assisted by the lawyer Giovanni Cacciapuoti, will be a civil party in the trial. Even the Municipality of Senago, together with the lawyer Antonio Ingroia, plans to make the same decision as the young woman’s family.

The investigating judge of Milan, Angela Minerva, who sent the man to trial, recognized in the provision the four aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecutor Alessia Mengazzo, head of the Carabinieri investigations. It’s about cruelty, the bond of coexistence, futile motives, premeditation.

In the months preceding Giulia’s death, the man attempted to poison his pregnant partner. Bags of rat poison were found in his work backpack. And in the young woman’s body there were large quantities of bromadiolone, as a result of the autopsy performed on her body.

He also searched the web for phrases like “How to poison a pregnant woman”, “effects of rat poison on humans”, “how much poison is needed to kill a person”. And on the web, under a false name, she had bought ammonia and chloroform.