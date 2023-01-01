HBO Max is gaining more ground in the streaming wars and doesn’t want the runaway success of “House of the dragon” to be an isolated triumph. For this reason, he has revealed which new movies and series will arrive in his catalog in January 2023 to leave the competition behind.

It should be noted that more titles will be announced during the month, but the most important productions that will reach the streaming service are shown below.

HBO Max premieres in January 2023

HBO Max movies in January

“Those who wish my death” – January 3

“In a New York neighborhood (In the heights)” – January 13

“Godzilla vs. Kong“ – January 21.

HBO Max series in January

“Wahl Street” (Season 2) – January 5

“Velma” – January 12

“The last of us”: January 16

“Arny: Story of an Infamy: January 20

“Yolo crystal fantasies” (Season 2) – January 25.

How much does HBO Max cost?

According to the official HBO Max page, the streaming service has the following costs: