Fire inside Cereso number 3 in Ciudad Juárez, during the riot on January 1. RR.SS.

A riot in a prison in Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua) has caused the death of 14 people, ten of them jailers and four inmates, according to preliminary information that has not yet been officially confirmed. The revolt, which has allowed the escape of about twenty prisoners, has taken place taking advantage of the visit of relatives to the prison, who are following what happened with great concern and without precise information from the authorities. The Prosecutor’s Office has considered the riot controlled, but has not yet indicated its consequences. Local media have reported the arrival at Cereso 3 of at least six vans with armed personnel trying to free the inmates, which sparked a shootout, burning furniture and mattresses inside the prison and the ensuing chaos.

The Prosecutor’s Office has reported that the Army, the National Guard, State Investigation agents “collaborate to restore tranquility” in the prison. Although they have not confirmed whether there are deaths, the Ministry has reported that “personnel from the forensic medical service and expert services carry out the corresponding tasks” inside the prison.

In the morning, the mayor of the town, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, told the media that there were three alleged criminals dead and five detained and that 14 long weapons had been confiscated. He did not want to inform about the balance of the riot inside the prison, because he corresponds to the Prosecutor’s Office. He also reported that the disturbances have not been reflected in other parts of the city, as has happened on recent occasions, and that they remain alert.

The state center for social reintegration (Cereso) number 3, as it is called, experienced another riot on August 11 that led to armed attacks against the population in the streets of the border city, which caused 11 deaths, including a 4 year old boy. The fear spread among the citizens to whom the authorities suggested to remain in their homes, very late for those who were already outside. Two women died when the premises where they worked caught fire, and four more were shot at the doors of a pizzeria, including a radio host, Alan González and three colleagues. They were joined by the inmates who died in the previous riot.

The fight between two criminal groups supported by the big cartels, the Mexicles and the Chapos, was the trigger for the chaos that later spread throughout the city in a display of fire that left a message of power to the civil authorities. Both the State Governor, Maru Campos, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted what happened. It was not the first time that the civilian population had been targeted to sow terror and show force, but this time the chaos and random deaths throughout the city alerted the politicians. No one could say that the drug dealer was unleashing his own wars. Everyone was at risk. The message had gotten through.

Riots in prisons and the release of prisoners are common when organized crime tries to “warm up the square,” as these fights for control of the territory for their criminal activities are known.

Ciudad Juárez was not the only population in panic due to the attacks in those days, they also occurred in Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali. And days before in Guanajuato and Jalisco. In barely a week, the cartels put the entire country in check, once again revealing the precarious security conditions in Mexico and for which the strategy implemented by the Government in this matter has been criticized so many times. non-existent, as criticized by the opposition. The president’s motto of “hugs, not bullets”, since the beginning of his term, in contrast to previous six-year terms of open fighting between the security forces and the cartels, has not substantially improved the homicide figures. Many States live trapped in a spiral of violence that every day leaves an average of 100 deaths.

