His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today, Friday, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in its twentieth session.

His Highness said in a post through his official account on the “X” platform: “We were pleased to visit the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in its twentieth session, as we are filled with feelings of pride in the posts that present a wonderful picture of the authentic Emirati heritage and introduce generations to its rich features, and we are also pleased that the UAE is a platform Fundamental to promoting the values ​​of environmental sustainability for a better future for humanity.