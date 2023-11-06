His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, expressed his pride in the Armed Forces.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, we witnessed in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the activities of Union Fortress 9… All pride and pride in our armed forces, which are increasingly advanced, developed, and lofty, and remain the faithful guardian.” “For the glories, achievements and future of the Emirates.”

