In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on the United States, one year before the elections, with the possibility of the Biden-Trump duel getting closer and closer. The judicial cases of former president Donald Trump mark the calendar: the trial for having tried to subvert the results of the 2020 elections is set for the eve of the so-called Super Tuesday, the day with the largest number of states in primary voting.

The only time a former president of the United States returned to govern after leaving the White House was in 1893. The feat belonged to Democrat Grover Cleveland. Donald Trump wants to be the man who gets it back. To achieve this, he is betting on a stormy electoral campaign against not only his political rivals, but also the American justice system.

Trump has four pending criminal cases totaling more than ninety criminal charges. Opposite him, in the most likely duel, would be President Joe Biden. For many analysts, the age factor, in this case, must be considered. Never before has a candidate asked Americans to leave him the keys to the White House until he is 86 years old. Is there any other candidate who can hinder the Biden-Trump duel? It is one of the questions that we ask ourselves together with our guests:

– Alan Riding, former correspondent for ‘The New York Times’.

– Mathilde Carton, director of the news service of ‘Elle’ magazine.

– James Cohen, specialist in the United States, from the Paris 3 University.

– Cristóbal Vásquez, RFI Correspondent.