Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, valued the determination, will and efforts of two young people of determination, Saeed Al Dhaheri and Saeed Al Balushi, who founded a company to manufacture artificial limbs and assistive devices for people of determination.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the worst thing that can be done is waiting, and that young people who are full of positivity and hope do not wait for opportunities, but rather create them.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his Twitter account: “The worst thing you can do is to wait.” The ambitious youth, full of positivity and hope, do not wait for opportunities, but create them. Saeed Al Dhaheri and Saeed Al Balushi founded a company to manufacture prosthetic limbs and assistive devices for people of determination. To be part of economic development and prove that nothing stands in the way of determination and will.”