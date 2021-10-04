Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, congratulated His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the work team, for receiving the Executive Personality Award in the energy sector from Energy Intelligence.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, an ambitious leader who believed in continuous development, and contributed to consolidating the country’s position in the field of energy worldwide and enhancing its competitive capabilities.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “We congratulate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and the team for winning the Executive Personality Award in the energy sector from the Energy Intelligence Corporation, an ambitious leadership figure who believed in continuous development, and contributed to the consolidation of the country’s position in the field of energy on the world level and enhance its competitiveness.