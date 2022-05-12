Hayner Montaño, the young basketball player from Guapi to the world

Hayner Fabián Montaño Gamboa is a 24-year-old basketball player, born in Guapi, Cauca, who through efforts, hard work and a lot of dedication, achieved his dream of becoming a professional player. and being one of the young talents of national basketball, currently playing for the Team Cali team.

Guapi is a district of 30,000 inhabitants (approximately) that has received the recognition of Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO for “The marimbas and their singers”. There, Montaño gave his first hits.

His beginnings in basketball began at the age of 13, in the capital of Valle del Cauca. “When I arrived in Cali from Guapi I didn’t have much to do, no ‘hobbies’ or anything. That’s why with some friends we went to see a basketball team near my house and from there I started to like it”Montano says.

Now, at 24 years old, Hayner is one of the figures of the orange ball sport in Colombia. With Team Cali, he hopes to dethrone the hegemony of the Titans, the five-time champions.

Information from the Colombian Professional Basketball Division