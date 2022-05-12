Thanks to copyright laws, many companies have managed to create a huge legacy with the protection of their intellectual properties. However, it seems that this could change for Disney. Recently, a bill was released, which would cut in half the time an IP is protected by copyright.

According to Deadline, US Senator Josh Hawley shared a bill, which is specifically focused on Disney. If approved, the copyrights to theme park and entertainment companies, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion, would be reduced from 95 years, to only 56 years. This was what the senator mentioned:

“The era of Republican handouts to big business is over. Thanks to special copyright protections from Congress, corporations like Disney have made billions while increasingly pandering to activists. It’s time to take away Disney’s special privileges and usher in a new era of creativity and innovation.”

This bill is a measure by the Republican Party against Disney, this after the company spoke out against the Parents’ Rights in Education Actwhich prohibits discussion of gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Disney’s copyright on Steamboat Willie, the first appearance of Mickey Mouse, will expire next year. In this way, the mouse company is not only facing the pressure that the new proposed law could cause, but they are also trying to find a way to continue to protect their property from normal laws.

Editor’s note:

It is very likely that this law will not become a reality. In the past we have seen copyright laws increase your period of protection, they have never decreased. Similarly, Disney could find ways to avoid putting Mickey Mouse in the public domain.

Via: dead line