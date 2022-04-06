Thursday, April 7, 2022
Havertz discounts for Chelsea! See the goal of the German vs. Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

The goal of the forward of the ‘blues’ represented the 2-1 for the English team.

After Karim Benzema’s two headers to put Real Madrid ahead, it was Chelsea’s turn.

German Kai Havertz scored in the 40th minute thanks to another accurate header.

Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea.

discount goal

