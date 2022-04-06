Havertz discounts for Chelsea! See the goal of the German vs. Real Madrid

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.
Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.
The goal of the forward of the ‘blues’ represented the 2-1 for the English team.
April 06, 2022, 02:53 PM
After Karim Benzema’s two headers to put Real Madrid ahead, it was Chelsea’s turn.
German Kai Havertz scored in the 40th minute thanks to another accurate header.
Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea.
discount goal
SPORTS
