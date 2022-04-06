by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – In a meeting with Google representatives, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, on Wednesday highlighted the responsibility of digital platforms in combating disinformation and building a healthy public debate.

Fachin’s comment came during a presentation made by Google to TSE ministers about the company’s work tools created to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“This Superior Electoral Court considers that the search for a healthy public debate can only be effective with the active engagement of digital platforms… that culminated in the execution of several memoranda of understanding”, said Fachin, in a statement from the TSE.

The vice president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, reinforced the importance of bringing platforms closer to the Electoral Justice for the strengthening of democracy in the face of the growing influence that information propagated over the internet has on Brazilian elections.

For Moraes, who will preside over the TSE during the October elections, the popularization of information cannot be a tool for the proliferation of misleading content, hate speech and other practices harmful to the country.

“There is a need to establish protocols. It must be verified that the main objective of this democratization of information and of the diversity of opinions is the guarantee of democracy, and not the opposite”, defended Moraes.

For this year’s elections, according to the TSE’s note, Google announced the launch of stricter policies to verify election ads, as well as the maintenance of panels with tips on how to vote and with clarifications about the voter registration.

The company also announced the availability of a carousel for voters to have access to updated checks on the electoral process.

Since last year, the TSE has adopted a series of measures aimed at combating the spread of false information that could compromise this year’s elections.

