Javier Hernandez is having a series of problems facing the start of the Apertura 2024 and it is that the forward of Chivas He confirmed that during the preseason he suffered an injury that could have ended his career, which has made him rethink everything.

During a broadcast on his Twitch account, Chicharito Hernández announced that he missed the Rebaño’s games because he suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the left kneea situation due to which he did not see more minutes and which will possibly make him debut late in this Apertura 2024.

“I think we dodged a very tough bullet. I could have torn my cruciate ligament in my knee due to an unintentional tackle. It was an accident, but I almost tore my ligament. Fortunately, it was a sprain,” said the Mexican.

Javier Hernandez on his return to Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

With this, Javier Hernández revealed that if he had suffered another injury like the torn cruciate ligament he suffered months ago when he was playing for the Galaxy, he would have decided not to play again and would have announced his retirement from the field, because he believes that recovery would have been very complicated.

“Fortunately, because of the work I do, it helped my hips move in a certain way so that my knee was saved, If I hurt my knee like that again, I’d retire.“, said the footballer.

At the moment there is no confirmed time for his return to the courts, it is expected that once the tournament starts Fernando Gago will confirm how long the player will be out.