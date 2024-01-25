The National audience has ordered the current Spanish women's soccer coach to be summoned as a witness Montse Tomé if Rubiales, in which the judge has proposed to seat the former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final, on August 20.

The third section of Criminal Matters has urged the judge in the case, Francisco de Jorgeto listen to the coach at the request of her predecessor, Jorge Vildato clarify whether his decision not to summon Jenni Hermoso andIn two games it was related to the player's refusal to sign a joint statement with Rubiales.

The order of the Chamber was known on the same day that the resolution in which the magistrate proposed to try Rubiales, Vilda, to the director of the women's team, Albert Luque; and the person in charge of marketing Federation, Rubén Rivera, for this case.

The defense of Vilda requested the declaration of Montse Tomé with the objective of knowing if the decision not to summon Jenni Hermoso in his first two games of the League of Nations at the head of the national team, disputed in September, was imposed “by third parties.”

That is, he wants to know if it was related to the pressures Jenni Hermoso that the judge charges the four investigated to get him to publicly defend Rubiales.

Montse Tomé and Jenni Hermoso

Montse Tomé explained at the time that he did not call Jenni Hermoso to “protect her” of all the media noise generated as a result of the non-consensual kiss that Rubiales gave her, and the player wondered what or who they wanted to protect her from with that decision.

Vilda, who unsuccessfully formulated his request before the judge, requested the appearance of Montse Tomé after the Prosecutor's Office linked in some interrogations the non-call of Jenni Hermoso to the alleged pressures attributed to her.

In its order, dated this Thursday, the court agrees with the current Moroccan women's coach, and maintains that Tomé's testimony is “justified” and “relevant.”

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

