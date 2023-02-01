Home page politics

From: Helen Gries

Will the Ukraine conflict with the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea stand or fall? The head of the secret service of Ukraine expresses a clear opinion – also on the nuclear war.

Kyiv – Kyrylo Budanov already had that a year ago Ukraine war predicted. But even today, the words of the Ukrainian secret service chief carry great weight with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Budanov now predicted that Russia would concentrate on occupying other areas in the eastern regions Interview with the Washington Post. Ukraine must now do everything “to ensure that Crimea returns home by summer”.

Budanov himself is considered a target of the Kremlin. Moscow had blamed him and other Ukrainian agents for the explosion on the Crimean bridge in October 2022, among other things. Neither he nor his colleagues claimed responsibility for the crime.

Ukraine’s intelligence chief: Russia’s nuclear threat is ‘scaremongering’

The Black Sea peninsula of Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. According to Budanov, however, the battle for Crimea cannot prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. “Crimea will be given back to us. It all started in Crimea in 2014 and it will all end there,” the Ukrainian intelligence chief said.

Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict was “scaremongering,” he added. Budanov is therefore not afraid of nuclear strikes: “Russia is a country from which one can expect a lot, but not complete idiocy. I’m sorry, but that won’t happen.” According to Budanov, carrying out a nuclear strike would not only lead to Russia’s military defeat, but also to the collapse of the country. “And they know that very well,” Ukraine’s intelligence chief told the Washington Post.

The Ukraine war stands and falls with the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea – at least that’s what the Ukrainian secret service chief says. © Sergei Malgavko/dpa

The reports on the Ukraine war cannot be independently checked. However, according to Budanov, another Russian offensive by the armed forces stationed north of Ukraine is unlikely. According to the Ukrainian intelligence chief, this would merely be an attempt to distract and split Kiev’s troops. When asked what comes next, Budanov replies: “The victory of Ukraine, I’m not saying anything new.” (ed)