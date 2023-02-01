It is undeniable that in Bagnaia’s fantastic comeback (from -91 after ten races to world victory), a large part of the responsibility for the defeat of Quartararo is to be attributed to the lack of competitiveness of the Yamaha M1. In fact, the Japanese bike paid for an evident lack of top speed, so much so that the French champion in the race is often in line with his rivals without ever having the opportunity to overtake them. And the difference seemed more insurmountable than ever when he found himself competing against a platoon of eight Ducatis, which made life impossible for him in the last few races. In Iwata, they worked hard to improve this aspect so lacking in the M1, already bringing the new engine to the 2022 tests at Misano and Barcelona – receiving positive feedback from the riders – and in Valencia, where, however, Quartararo did not spare criticism, pointing out that he had not warned real progress that could make him think he could fight for the world championship.

“The sensations were rather negative, but I can’t wait to get to Sepang. In the first five laps, I’ll understand if the bike is good or not, especially at top speeds“, the 2021 champion pointed out to the site RoadRacing Worldcontinuing the explanation: “The chassis will need more revs, but on the engine I’ll quickly understand if it’s going to be good or not“. Quartararo is spending the last part of his holidays in Southern California, and from here he will go directly to Malaysia, for the tests scheduled for February 10th. However, the recovery from the injury is going well: “I was in motocross, I had a jump and went wide“, but the French rider reassured that he will be fit for the Sepang tests.