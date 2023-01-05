The American company Tesla has always dominated the electric car scene, by occupying the first place in sales for several years, the most recent of which was in 2021 when it sold more than 936,000 electric cars, but it seems that a change occurred in the scene, as Chinese electric cars began to pull the rug out from under the wheels. Tesla Inc.

The Chinese BYD company was able to outperform Tesla in 2022, by selling 1.86 million electric cars, while Tesla was able to sell 1.31 million cars.

Ibrahim Fakhry, the publisher of the Automobil website specialized in the car industry, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the result of “BYD” surpassing Tesla in terms of sales in 2022 is a natural matter that reflects the tremendous development witnessed by the Chinese auto industry as a whole, indicating that The technology that BYD uses to manufacture electric cars is very advanced and it sells them to other companies in the world.

Back to the smartphone scene

Fakhry revealed that BYD sold more than 593 thousand electric cars in 2021, which means that its sales in 2022, which reached 1.86 million electric cars, increased by more than three times, pointing out that this scene takes us back to what happened years ago. In the smartphone industry, when Chinese companies pulled the rug from under many famous phone companies, supported by the Chinese dynamism in the speed of development and production.

According to Fakhry, what helped BYD outperform Tesla is the Chinese company’s prices, which are 50 percent cheaper compared to Tesla’s prices, in addition to the advantage that BYD enjoys in the huge Chinese market, and this explains Most of the company’s sales were in the local market.

Marketing and agencies

For his part, Gilbert Rahma, a writer specializing in cars in Auto Liban magazine, said in an interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the method adopted by “BYD” in marketing and selling its cars around the world, by relying on local agents in each country, contributed significantly. Great in helping it achieve this progress, while Tesla does not like the idea of ​​dealerships and sells cars directly to consumers via the Internet, or through some of its showrooms.

Rahma was not surprised by BYD’s superiority over Tesla for several reasons, most notably that the Chinese company produces many models and various sizes, whose prices start at $15,000, while the price of a Tesla car starts at $35,000, pointing out that Tesla has suffered a lot. Of the problems in 2022 because of Elon Musk.

10.6 million electric vehicles sold

According to Rahma, the share of electric cars out of all new cars sold in 2022 will reach 10 percent, with a sales volume of more than 10.6 million cars, indicating that electric cars will be the dominant trend in the coming years, as the revenues of this market are expected to reach 1.3 trillion dollars in 2028.