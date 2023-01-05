Madame responds to criticism on social media and deletes her last post: “Let the investigation run its course”

The controversy against Madame continues, at the center of an investigation which sees her being investigated for having presented a false green pass and not having undergone the anti-Covid vaccination.

Yesterday, January 4, the singer had published a long post explaining why she had decided not to get vaccinated. In the post, Madame wrote that she “grew up in a family that doesn’t follow traditional medicine” and that she “never had a vaccine”. With the arrival of the pandemic, the singer “stopped her ears” in order not to receive information from the outside, nor from her parents and starting a coming and going from the medical studies of specialists to understand for herself whether or not it was the case to undergo to vaccination against Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the post continued, when she decided to remove the earplugs “it was too late”, given that the following day the police station went to her house to inform her that she was under investigation. Then, Madame reassured everyone that she will undergo all the necessary vaccines.

This post no longer exists. Madame has decided to cancel it “to make room for the new project and letting the investigation take its course”. In fact, her statements have rekindled the controversy, from the world of politics to the world of entertainment. For this, the singer has decided to take a step back.

Madame is competing at the next Sanremo Festival. And many, after the announcement of the investigation against the young artist, wondered if the investigation would have been grounds for exclusion.

“I couldn’t give the details related to the case – explains the artist in the new post – because they are under investigation and it is in that forum that they will have to be discussed. We’ll talk about it again in case the process is finished, now it’s superfluous to add more, we’ll have to wait for the results. I am sorry for everything that is happening ”, adds Madame who has been overwhelmed by criticism these days.

“Let’s see how it goes, for now go full speed ahead as there is so much to experience. All “the good in the bad” ”, she concludes, quoting the title of the song that will lead to Sanremo 2023.