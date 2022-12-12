Hatsune Miku is so far the most famous diva or virtual idol in the world and is present in a multitude of products as well as in fan art and cosplay. She has a very well defined look that she has maintained throughout the years.

It is precisely to the above that it is recognized worldwide even by those who are not fans of anime or video games. Miku’s green hair and her outfit are characteristic elements.

However, there are times when their appearance varies. All due to the realization of various promotions and events in which this diva participates.

We recommend: Hatsune Miku stops singing and starts selling pizzas in this cosplay.

It is normal that related merchandise comes out based on them, among which are the always popular scale figures.

Since Hatsune Miku appeared on August 31, 2007, she began to participate in more initiatives of this type. And as part of one of them there is ‘Strawberry Miku’.

Font: Good Smile Company.

It is the nickname of a special design of Miku where she wears a costume reminiscent of a queen or even a magical girl (magical girl); It is white and red with strawberry decorations.

It is precisely because of this that he gets his unofficial nickname. Well, based on this appearance, the Good Smile Company released a figure in August 2022; This same inspired a cosplayer to cosplay this version of Hatsune Miku.

Hatsune Miku with a very ‘strawberry’ cosplay

The cosplay that we share with you this time of Hatsune Miku is a contribution from cosplayer Major (@majorshigo). As you can see in the photos she tried to represent Strawberry Miku’s look.

The outfit is reminiscent of the one worn by this virtual diva with the same color pattern. She also carries her scepter, in which the design of a strawberry stands out at the top and a fork at the bottom. The headdress that she has is very similar to that of this character.

Font: Instagram.

As for the hair, it is not exactly the same. The problem is that in the original figure and associated design Miku’s pigtails are not only big but HUGE. That is why they stand out for having a lot of volume.

Font: Instagram.

So replicating that effect is somewhat complicated. In any case, Major’s cosplay draws attention. It is a good job of this cosplayer to recreate Strawberry Miku who celebrates the 15th anniversary of this idol.

In addition to Hatsune Miku we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.