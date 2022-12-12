The news of Jost’s departure came absolutely unexpected Understood by Williams. This afternoon the Grove-based team announced that the German and Francois Xavier Demaison will not be part of the 2023 team: the historic team will therefore have to look for a team principal and a technical director, a situation curiously similar to that of Ferrari after the resignation of Mattia Binotto.

An important and serious figure, that of Capito, who could have been useful to Williams also in the years to come. The future of the German remains to be understood: if he does not retire, there is talk of Alfa Romeo and even Audi. One year was enough for him to be loved by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, the 2023 driver duo.

“Jost, thank you for trusting and believing in me during my time at the Academy and for helping me on my journey to F1. You gave me the opportunity to show my potential and compete in Formula 2. You have been a great leader of the team and I wish you the best in whatever the future holds for you“Sargeant said.

Albon added: “We’ve only worked together for a year, but in this time you were not only a team principal but also a great friend. Thank you Jost for the trust you have placed in me this year and for all the support you have given me. I wish you the best for the future“.