Brazil and Uruguay they were classified to Sub 20 world this Monday by beating Venezuela and Paraguay 4-1 and 2-0 in their respective matches, on the third date of the final hexagonal of the South American category.

There are still two berths up for grabs and hosts Colombia, who defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the last game, are heading for the third place.

The ‘Verdeamarela’ made their way to the World Cup to be held between May and June in Indonesia with a goal from the Corinthians winger Giovane at minute 10 of play. In the final stretch of the game, Ronald Cardoso doubled the advantage with another header (81), against a Paraguay that sold their defeat dearly and forced several stretches from the Brazilian goalkeeper Mycael.

Álvaro Rodríguez of Uruguay celebrates a penalty goal.

In the first turn, Uruguay overwhelmed Venezuela 4-1 with a brace from Real Madrid Castilla striker Álvaro Rodríguez (35, 78). The sky-blue captain, Fabricio Díaz, had opened the score from 12 steps (18) and Ignacio Sosa scored a mid-range goal thanks to an error by goalkeeper Frankarlos Benítez (44). Vinotinto’s goal came from a penalty by Brayan Alcocer (34).

Brazilians and Uruguayans dominate the final hexagonal with a perfect score of nine points in three dates. The ‘Canarihna’ also returns to the U-20 World Cup after being absent in the past two editions (2019 and 2017), in which Uruguay reached the round of 16 in 2019 and was a semifinalist two years earlier.

Colombian accounts

Colombia team celebrates goal against Ecuador.

Colombia reached six points thanks to an own goal by Ecuadorian defender Luis Córdova, who in his effort to reject a shot ended up sending the ball into the net at minute 21 of the game.

Despite the victory, the locals looked nervous throughout the match and the 33,000 people who packed the stadium El Campin, in Bogota, they suffered in the complement before the siege of the eleventh of the center of the world. Paraguay (1) and Venezuela (1) chase the hosts in the race for the two remaining World Cup spots.

Colombia has not qualified for the World Cup, for the reason that there are still two dates left and Venezuela and Paraguay could still score 7 points. If that happens and Colombia loses its two games (the last one against Venezuela), it would be left without a World Cup.

The other thing is that on the following date the Venezuelans will stumble against Ecuador or the Paraguayans against Uruguay, in matches prior to the duel between Colombia and Brazil, that would clear the way.

Ecuador closed the third date without points, but still has options to qualify. To do this, they must beat Venezuela and Paraguay in the last two dates of the South American.

The crowd will return to the stands on Thursday, when the hosts take on Brazil in the most attractive game of the day. Ecuador-Venezuela and Paraguay-Uruguay will complete the fourth date on the same day.

SPORTS AND AFP

