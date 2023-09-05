the dreaded “zombie drug” or fentanyl would already be circulating in Venezuela or at least an attempt has been made to introduce it. The seizure of 45 portions of the opioid alerted the authorities of the state of Táchira, the place where it was seized.



(Also read: “The break in relations with Venezuela was a tremendous failure”: Ambassador Rengifo)

The detainee – whose nationality is unknown – was brought to justice. The governor of that state, Freddy Bernal, assured that security will be reinforced along the entire border with Colombia.

According to Bernal, Táchira occupies the first place at the national level in efficiency in the fight against drug trafficking. “We are the retaining wall of the border,” he said, stressing the role of security agencies in this task.

The regional president asked parents, families, teachers and nightclub owners to monitor any behavior that may give indications that the drug is circulating in the area.

Although Venezuela had not reported the appearance of the substance, its neighbors, Colombia and Ecuador have registered cases. Even on August 12, Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that “the cocaine market collapsed in the US, replaced by a worse one: fentanyl.”

The news portal Efecto Cocuyo explains that one of the main problems with this drug is that it is usually mixed with other substances such as counterfeit pills, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. This means that many people do not really know that they are taking fentanyl and end up intoxicated.

‼️🇻🇪 The governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, reported the arrest of a subject who was transporting at least 45 portions of Fentanyl (Zombie Drug) in the Andean entity. ➡️ In Ecuador, they report seeing people under the effects of this drug. pic.twitter.com/GEbnMdSRMw – Notitarde (@webnotitarde) September 4, 2023

Fentanyl is created and distributed legally by pharmaceutical companies, but it is also made illegally by individuals. who traffic it

Another problem related to this drug is that those who make it illegally pass it off as prescription pills such as oxycodone and hydrocone, among others, the portal details.

This makes the detection of fentanyl increasingly difficult, especially in countries where the distribution of opioids for medical purposes is legal.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS